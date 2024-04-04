Q2 2024 Simply Good Foods Co Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 04, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Greetings. Welcome to The Simply Good Foods Company Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 conference call.(Operator Instructions)



Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now turn the conference over to Mark Pogharian, Vice President of Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.



Mark Pogharian - Simply Good Foods Co - Vice President - Investor Relations, Treasury, Business Development



Thank you, operator. Good morning. I'm pleased to welcome you to Simply Good Foods Company earnings call for the fiscal second quarter ended February 24th, 2024. Jeff Kanter, President and CEO, and Shaun Mara, CFO, will provide you with an overview of results, which will then be followed by a Q&A session. The company issued an earnings release this morning at approximately 7 A.M. Eastern time.



A copy of the release and accompanying presentation are available in the Investors section of the Company's website at w. w. w. dot Simply Good Foods Company.com. This call is being webcast and an archive of today's remarks will also be available.



During