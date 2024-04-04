Q4 2023 Collplant Biotechnologies Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 04, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Dory Kurowski - LifeSci Advisors, LLC - IR



I would like to welcome everyone to CollPlant Biotechnologies' financial results conference call to discuss the results for the full year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023, and provide a corporate business update.



With us on the call today from CollPlant are Yehiel Tal, Chief Executive Officer, who will provide an overview of the company's programs and associated updates; and Eran Rotem, Deputy CEO and Chief Financial Officer, who will provide a summary of CollPlant's financial results for the full year and fourth quarter ending December 31, 2023. Both will be available to answer questions at the end of the call.



Before we get started, I would like to