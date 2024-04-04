Q4 2023 Turk Hava Yollari AO Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 04, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Murat Seker - TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi - CFO & Executive Director



Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today's announcement -- announced results underscore our industrial-leading position with the revenue exceeding $20 billion and achieving a full year net profit of $2.9 billion, excluding the one-off gain caused by the inflation accounting adjustment. The robust passenger demand supported by our operational strength and vast network enabled us to have a successful year. Our staff was an integral part of our success and work hard to serve our customers flawlessly. We are very grateful for all of our Turkish Airlines family for such a remarkable