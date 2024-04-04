Apr 04, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the Turkish Airlines Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions). I'll now hand you over to your host, Associate Professor, Murat Seker, Member of the Board and the Executive Committee as well as the Chief Financial Officer; and Mehmet Fatih Korkmaz, Head of Investor Relations. Speakers, the floor is yours.
Murat Seker - TÃ¼rk Hava Yollari Anonim Ortakligi - CFO & Executive Director
Thank you very much, and good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Today's announcement -- announced results underscore our industrial-leading position with the revenue exceeding $20 billion and achieving a full year net profit of $2.9 billion, excluding the one-off gain caused by the inflation accounting adjustment. The robust passenger demand supported by our operational strength and vast network enabled us to have a successful year. Our staff was an integral part of our success and work hard to serve our customers flawlessly. We are very grateful for all of our Turkish Airlines family for such a remarkable
Q4 2023 Turk Hava Yollari AO Earnings Call Transcript
Apr 04, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...