Q2 2024 Lindsay Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 04, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Lindsay Corporation Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the call to Randy Wood, President and CEO. Please go ahead.



Randy Wood - Lindsay Corp - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to our fiscal 2024 second quarter earnings call. With me today is Brian Ketcham, our Chief Financial Officer. I'm pleased with the consolidated performance in Russia, the resilience of our business through the first half of this fiscal year, while market conditions in South America have temporarily impacted activity across the ag industry.



The performance of our North American irrigation business continues to be supported by steady demand amid tempered grower sentiment. Additionally, in our infrastructure business, the continued mix shift towards leasing for our leading Road Zipper System is delivering meaningful margin expansion overall, and I'm encouraged by our ability to execute