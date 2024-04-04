Q4 2023 Reliance Global Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 04, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Good afternoon and thank you for joining Reliance Global Group's 2023 year-end financial results and business update conference call. On the call with us today are Ezra Beyman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Reliance Global group; and Jeff Markowitz, Chief Financial Officer of Reliance.



Earlier today, the Company announced its operating results for the year ended December 31, 2023. The press release is posted on the company's website, www.relianceglobalgroup.com. In addition, the company has filed its annual report on Form 10-K with the US Securities and Exchange Commission this