Q2 2024 Kura Sushi USA Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 04, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Unidentified Company Representative



A copy of the earnings release has also been included in the eight K we submitted to the SEC.



Before we begin our formal remarks, I need to remind everyone that part of our discussion today will include forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and therefore, you should not put undue reliance on them. These statements are also subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what we expect. We refer all of you to our SEC filings for a more detailed discussion of the risks that could impact our future operating results and financial condition.



Also, during today's call, we will discuss certain non-GAAP financial measures, which we believe to be useful in evaluating our performance presentation of this, additional information should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for results prepared in accordance with GAAP and the reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures are