American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO, Financial), a leading global specialty retailer offering high-quality, on-trend clothing, accessories, and personal care products at affordable prices under its American Eagle and Aerie brands, has reported an insider sell transaction. Global Brand President-aerie Jennifer Foyle sold 16,971 shares of the company on April 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. Jennifer Foyle’s transaction involved the disposal of 16,971 shares at an undisclosed price. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 177,682 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) indicates a pattern of insider sales over the past year, with 11 insider sells and no insider buys recorded. On the valuation front, shares of American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) were trading at $25.53 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $4.804 billion. The price-earnings ratio of American Eagle Outfitters Inc stands at 28.34, which is above the industry median of 18.3 and also exceeds the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price of $25.53 and a GuruFocus Value of $17.77, American Eagle Outfitters Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.44, indicating that the stock is considered Significantly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activity, the recent sell by Global Brand President-aerie Jennifer Foyle may be of interest as it contributes to the overall insider selling trend observed at American Eagle Outfitters Inc over the past year.

