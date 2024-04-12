AAR Corp (AIR, Financial), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government customers worldwide, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. The Chairman, President & CEO of AAR Corp, Holmes John McClain III, sold 57,395 shares of the company on April 4, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 193,318 shares of AAR Corp and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sales at the company, with a total of 15 insider sells and no insider buys reported over the past year.

On the date of the sale, shares of AAR Corp were trading at $59.11, giving the company a market capitalization of $2.128 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 35.35, which is above both the industry median of 33.8 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1, with a GF Value of $58.97, indicating that AAR Corp is considered Fairly Valued based on the intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus. The GF Value is determined by historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent sell transaction may be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors as an indicator of company performance and valuation. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential implications of insider transactions.

