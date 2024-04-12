SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR) Insider Sells Shares

Eugenie Levin, President of SEMrush Holdings Inc (SEMR, Financial), executed a sale of 12,930 shares in the company on April 2, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was carried out at an average price of $13.19 per share, resulting in a total value of $170,507.70.

SEMrush Holdings Inc is a global company that provides an online visibility management and content marketing SaaS platform. The platform helps businesses to optimize their online presence across various marketing channels and to conduct competitive research. SEMrush offers tools for search engine optimization, content marketing, market analysis, PPC, and social media marketing among others.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 445,913 shares of SEMrush Holdings Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 54 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, SEMrush Holdings Inc had a market capitalization of $1.896 billion, with the stock trading at $13.19 per share.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 1640.00, which is significantly above both the industry median of 26.79 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

SEMrush Holdings Inc's stock is currently trading with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.83, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued according to the GF Value. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders of SEMrush Holdings Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

