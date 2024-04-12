Director Mark Furlong Acquires 25,000 Shares of AlTi Global Inc (ALTI)

Author's Avatar
58 minutes ago

Director Mark Furlong has recently increased his stake in AlTi Global Inc (ALTI, Financial) by purchasing 25,000 shares of the company's stock, according to a SEC Filing dated 2024-04-02. This transaction has expanded the director's holdings in the company, contributing to the insider transaction history of AlTi Global Inc. AlTi Global Inc is a company that operates in the [insert business description here], providing [insert products/services here]. The company's stock is publicly traded, allowing investors and insiders to buy and sell shares. Insider transactions, such as the one conducted by the insider, are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into a company's internal perspective. The insider's decision to purchase shares can be interpreted in various ways, but without additional context, it remains a factual data point regarding the insider's increased investment in the company. Over the past year, the insider has purchased a total of 25,000 shares and has not sold any shares. This pattern of activity can be seen as a sign of confidence from the insider in the future prospects of AlTi Global Inc. The insider trends for AlTi Global Inc show a mix of buying and selling activities among insiders. There have been 2 insider buys and 3 insider sells over the past year. These transactions are part of the overall insider trading history that market participants may consider when evaluating the stock. On the day of the insider's recent purchase, shares of AlTi Global Inc were trading at $5.43 each. The company's market capitalization stood at $366.692 million, placing it in the mid-cap category of publicly traded companies. 1776110740923641856.png The insider's recent acquisition of shares adds to the overall picture of insider activity at AlTi Global Inc. Investors and analysts often review such insider transactions as part of their due diligence process, looking for indications of the company's potential future performance.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.