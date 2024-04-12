Market Turbulence Expected Amid Rising Middle East Tensions

European and global markets are poised for a tumultuous session today, with European stock futures indicating a significant drop, the most notable in several months, due to increasing Middle East tensions.

The situation escalated following a statement by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, promising retaliation against any threats or attacks, heightening fears of an expanded conflict. This comes as Israel prepares for potential retaliatory measures following an alleged Israeli airstrike on Iran's embassy earlier this week.

These developments overshadowed a previously strong performance on Wall Street, leading to widespread declines in Asian markets and a surge in oil prices.

With EURO STOXX 50 index futures already down by over 1.5% and Britain's FTSE futures seeing a decline of more than 1.4%, European markets are bracing for impact. The looming threat of an extended conflict between Israel and Hamas has reintroduced global concerns, particularly affecting central banks' strategies amidst fluctuating expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts this year.

Amidst these market dynamics, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, known for his hawkish stance, suggested that rate cuts might not be necessary this year if inflation progress stalls. The rise in Brent futures above $90 a barrel further complicates the scenario for monetary easing.

This market uncertainty sets the stage for the upcoming U.S. jobs report, which is eagerly anticipated later today. The report could sway opinions on the timing of the Fed's next rate cut, following mixed signals from recent U.S. economic data.

Market participants are eyeing the nonfarm payrolls data, expected to show a 200,000 job increase in March, for clues on the health of the U.S. labor market and potential shifts in the Fed's policy direction.

Friday's market movements could also be influenced by several key economic reports, including Euro zone retail sales, Germany's import prices, and the reopening of UK government debt auctions, alongside the critical U.S. employment data.