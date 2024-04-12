Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT, Financial), a company specializing in hydraulic fracturing and engineering services for onshore oil and natural gas wells, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Chairman of the Board and CEO Christopher Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company on April 4, 2024. Christopher Wright has been actively trading shares over the past year, with a total of 438,215 shares sold and no shares purchased. The insider's latest transaction involved the sale of 40,000 shares at a market price of $22.58 per share, resulting in a transaction value of $903,200. The insider transaction history for Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) indicates a trend of insider sales, with 33 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This pattern of insider activity can often provide insights into the company's performance and insider sentiment. Shares of Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) were trading at $22.58 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.756 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 7.16, which is below both the industry median of 11.16 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, as measured by the price-to-GF-Value ratio, is currently at 1, indicating that Liberty Energy Inc (LBRT) is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $22.64. The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from analysts. SEC Filing details the specifics of the insider's transaction, providing transparency and regulatory compliance for the market and investors.

