MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)'s Winning Formula: Financial Metrics and Competitive Strengths

Exploring the Robust Financial Health and Growth Trajectory of MarketAxess Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar

MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX, Financial) has recently garnered attention from the investment community, thanks to its solid financial standing. Despite a daily loss of 1.08% and a three-month decline of -19.7%, the company's shares, priced at $222.37, are backed by a promising outlook. A comprehensive evaluation using the GF Score indicates that MarketAxess Holdings Inc is on a path to significant growth and market outperformance.

1776263684289622016.png

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is an innovative stock performance ranking system created by GuruFocus. It evaluates stocks based on five key aspects of valuation, which have shown a strong correlation with long-term stock performance from 2006 to 2021. Stocks with higher GF Scores typically yield better returns than those with lower scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 indicating the highest potential for outperformance.

Each component of the GF Score is positively correlated with long-term stock performance. MarketAxess Holdings Inc has been assigned a GF Score of 96 out of 100, reflecting its high potential for market outperformance.

Understanding MarketAxess Holdings Inc's Business

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, with a market cap of $8.42 billion and sales of $752.55 million, operates with a remarkable operating margin of 41.86%. Founded in 2000, MarketAxess is a premier electronic fixed-income trading platform, connecting broker/dealers with institutional investors. The company specializes in credit-based fixed income securities, including U.S. investment-grade and high-yield bonds, Eurobonds, and Emerging Market corporate debt. Following strategic acquisitions, MarketAxess Holdings Inc has expanded into Treasuries and municipal bonds, enhancing its pre- and post-trade service offerings.

1776263706011922432.png

Financial Strength Breakdown

MarketAxess Holdings Inc's Financial Strength rating is a testament to its resilient balance sheet and adept capital management. An Interest Coverage ratio of 158.86 signifies its exceptional ability to meet interest obligations, aligning with Benjamin Graham's principles. The company's Altman Z-Score of 9.31 indicates a strong buffer against financial distress, while a Debt-to-Revenue ratio of 0.11 showcases its strategic debt management.

Profitability Rank Breakdown

The Profitability Rank highlights MarketAxess Holdings Inc's superior ability to generate profits compared to its competitors. This is further reinforced by its Predictability Rank of 5.0 stars, reflecting the company's consistent operational performance and reliability for investors.

Growth Rank Breakdown

MarketAxess Holdings Inc's high Growth Rank reflects its dedication to business expansion. However, its 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate of 3.4% is less impressive, performing worse than 53.28% of companies in the Capital Markets industry. This suggests room for improvement in its growth trajectory.

1776263725263777792.png

Conclusion: MarketAxess Holdings Inc's Position for Outperformance

Considering MarketAxess Holdings Inc's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GF Score underscores the firm's exceptional position for potential outperformance. Investors seeking companies with similar robust financial indicators can explore more options using the GF Score Screen available to GuruFocus Premium members. With its strategic market positioning and strong financial foundation, MarketAxess Holdings Inc is poised for continued success in the competitive financial landscape.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.