What's Driving Greenbrier Companies Inc's Surprising 18% Stock Rally?

Author's Avatar

Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX, Financial) has recently experienced a notable uptick in its stock performance. With a current market capitalization of $1.69 billion, the stock price stands at $54.32, reflecting a 4.38% gain over the past week and a significant 17.52% gain over the past three months. When compared to the GF Value of $49.68, the current valuation indicates that the stock is Fairly Valued, a shift from its previous status of being Modestly Undervalued when the GF Value was at $53.84. This change in valuation suggests that investors are recognizing the company's potential and adjusting their investment strategies accordingly.

Introduction to Greenbrier Companies Inc

Greenbrier Companies Inc, operating within the transportation industry, is a key player in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment, marine barges, and related services across North America and Europe. The company's business is divided into three segments: Manufacturing, Maintenance Services, and Leasing & Management Services, with the Manufacturing segment being the primary revenue generator. Geographically, Greenbrier's largest market is the United States, where it has established a strong presence. 1776267623546384384.png

Assessing Greenbrier's Profitability

Greenbrier's financial health is reflected in its Profitability Rank of 7/10, indicating a robust position within the industry. The company's operating margin stands at 6.39%, outperforming 43.83% of 972 companies in the same sector. Additionally, Greenbrier's Return on Equity (ROE) is at 8.76%, surpassing half of its peers, while the Return on Assets (ROA) at 2.80% and Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) at 6.44% further demonstrate its efficiency in generating profits relative to its assets and invested capital. Notably, Greenbrier has maintained profitability for the past decade, a testament to its consistent performance. 1776267644257857536.png

Greenbrier's Growth Trajectory

Despite a Growth Rank of 2/10, Greenbrier has shown promising signs in certain growth metrics. The company's 3-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is at 11.80%, which is better than 61.14% of 916 companies in the industry. The 5-Year Revenue Growth Rate per Share is more modest at 4.50%, yet still outpaces over half of its competitors. A more striking figure is the 3-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate at 35.10%, indicating substantial earnings growth over the period. However, the 5-Year EPS without NRI Growth Rate shows a decline of 10.10%, suggesting some challenges in sustaining long-term earnings growth. 1776267661555167232.png

Investor Confidence in Greenbrier

Major holders have shown confidence in Greenbrier's potential. Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss lead the pack with 1,611,612 shares, representing a 5.18% stake in the company. HOTCHKIS & WILEY follows with 955,670 shares, accounting for 3.07% of the shares, while renowned investor Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) holds 488,148 shares, making up 1.57% of the company's shares. These significant investments by prominent holders underscore a strong belief in Greenbrier's value proposition and future prospects.

Competitive Landscape

When compared to its competitors, Greenbrier holds a competitive position within the transportation equipment manufacturing industry. Trinity Industries Inc (TRN, Financial) has a larger market cap of $2.27 billion, while L.B. Foster Co (FSTR, Financial) and FreightCar America Inc (RAIL, Financial) have market caps of $296.493 million and $73.058 million, respectively. Greenbrier's market cap of $1.69 billion places it comfortably in the competition, reflecting its solid market presence and investor confidence.

Conclusion

In summary, Greenbrier Companies Inc's recent stock performance has been impressive, with a 17.52% gain over the past three months and a current valuation that suggests the stock is fairly priced. The company's strong profitability metrics and a decade of consistent profitability highlight its financial health. Although the Growth Rank is low, certain growth indicators like the 3-Year Revenue and EPS Growth Rates are promising. The commitment of major holders further solidifies the company's standing. Compared to its competitors, Greenbrier maintains a competitive edge, suggesting a stable market position. Investors may find Greenbrier an attractive option, given its recent performance, profitability, growth prospects, and market position.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.