Insider Sell: Broadcom Inc (AVGO) President and CEO Hock Tan Sells 2,000 Shares

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Broadcom Inc (AVGO, Financial), a global technology leader that designs, develops, and supplies a broad range of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. President and CEO Hock Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company on April 2, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 42,000 shares of Broadcom Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for Broadcom Inc shows a pattern of more insider sells than buys over the past year, with a total of 17 insider sells and only 2 insider buys.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Broadcom Inc were trading at $1,312.25, giving the company a market capitalization of $624.23 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 49.93, which is above both the industry median of 33.11 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

The stock's valuation metrics indicate that Broadcom Inc is currently trading at a significant premium. With a share price of $1,312.25 and a GuruFocus Value of $773.30, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.7, suggesting that the stock is Significantly Overvalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1776278757317963776.png

The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the buying and selling activities of insiders over time, which can offer insights into the company's internal perspective on the stock's valuation.

1776278795876200448.png

The GF Value image further illustrates the disparity between the current share price and the estimated intrinsic value, reinforcing the notion that the stock may be overvalued at present.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide valuable insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. The recent sell by Broadcom Inc's President and CEO is one such transaction that market participants may consider as part of their investment research.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.