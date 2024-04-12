Kura Sushi USA Soars 7% on Positive Q2 Earnings and Strategic DoorDash Partnership

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Kura Sushi USA (KRUS, Financial) experienced a notable uptick, climbing 7% following its second-quarter earnings report. Despite reporting a larger-than-expected loss, the Japanese restaurant chain saw a 30.4% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $57.3 million and slightly surpassing analyst forecasts. Furthermore, KRUS has revised its FY24 revenue projections upwards to $243-246 million from the previously estimated $239-244 million. A key highlight from the announcement was a lucrative partnership with DoorDash (DASH, Financial), which is expected to positively impact the company's growth trajectory.

Key takeaways from the report include:

  • Comparable restaurant sales rose by 3.0%, with the West Coast locations showing an impressive 8.7% increase.
  • A 5.9% surge in customer traffic outpaced the casual dining sector average, reflecting strong consumer engagement.
  • The DoorDash partnership enables KRUS to maintain in-store menu prices for delivery orders, expected to be margin neutral or even accretive.
  • With the addition of five new restaurants in Q2, bringing the total to 60, and plans for 13-14 more in FY24, expansion is a significant part of KRUS's growth strategy.

Investor sentiment is overwhelmingly positive, focusing on the company's revenue growth and strategic initiatives rather than its earnings miss. The DoorDash collaboration, in particular, is seen as a major win, potentially drawing in more customers and benefiting from inclusion in the DashPass subscription service. This partnership echoes the recent buzz around Domino's (DPZ, Financial) and its UberEats collaboration, underscoring the potential for delivery partnerships to drive growth in the restaurant industry. KRUS's stock performance is a testament to its status as a high-growth, early-stage concept in the market.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.