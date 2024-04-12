UMH Properties Inc (UMH, Financial) has reported an insider sale according to the latest SEC filings. Brett Taft, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of UMH Properties Inc, sold 9,800 shares of the company on April 3, 2024. The transaction was disclosed in a Form 4 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. UMH Properties Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning and operating manufactured home communities. These communities are designed to offer affordable housing options and a variety of amenities to residents. The company's portfolio includes properties across multiple states, primarily in the northeastern and midwestern United States. Brett Taft’s trades over the past year show a pattern of selling, with the insider having sold 9,800 shares in total and having made no purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for UMH Properties Inc reveals a trend of more insider buying than selling over the past year. There have been 24 insider buys and only 4 insider sells during this period. On the valuation front, shares of UMH Properties Inc were trading at $15.91 on the day of the insider's recent sale, resulting in a market capitalization of $1.087 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.93, indicating that UMH Properties Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $17.03. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activities, the sale by the insider at UMH Properties Inc may be of interest as it provides insight into the actions of high-level executives within the company. However, it is important to consider the broader context of insider transactions and the company's valuation when interpreting the significance of a single sale.

