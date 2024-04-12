The stock market wrapped up the week with a flourish, as the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite surged by 1.1% and 1.2% respectively, closing near their daily highs. This uptick, fueled by a buy-the-dip strategy after a shaky start to the quarter, came despite a weekly downturn. The market's positive momentum was partly driven by the robust March employment report, indicating a healthy labor market favorable for corporate earnings and future outlooks.

Notably, the upcoming earnings season will kick off next week, featuring major banks such as JPMorgan Chase (JPM, Financial), Citigroup (C, Financial), and Wells Fargo (WFC, Financial), which have already shown promising pre-earnings gains.

The rally was broad, with significant contributions from mega caps and semiconductor stocks. The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK, Financial) and the PHLX Semiconductor Index (SOX, Financial) both posted notable advances, alongside impressive performances from Meta Platforms (META, Financial), NVIDIA (NVDA, Financial), and Broadcom (AVGO, Financial).

All 11 sectors of the S&P 500 experienced gains, showcasing the breadth of the rally, with increases ranging from 0.2% to 1.6%.

Despite a rise in Treasury yields, with the 10-year note yield and the 2-year note yield climbing further, the stock market's buying spree remained undeterred. This resilience underscores the market's positive reaction to the morning's economic data.

The March employment report was a beacon of good news, revealing a 303,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls, a dip in the unemployment rate to 3.8%, a 0.3% rise in average hourly earnings, and an extension of the average workweek to 34.4 hours. The report supports a solid earnings growth outlook, although it doesn't necessarily hint at an imminent rate cut by the Fed.

With no significant US economic data scheduled for release on Monday, the market's focus may remain on corporate earnings and broader economic indicators.

Today's News

ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK, Financial) continues to face downward pressure this week, marking a 5.3% decline despite the broader tech sector's positive performance. The ETF, known for its focus on innovative companies, contrasts starkly with the overall tech sector's success, as evidenced by the Nasdaq Composite's 9.5% year-to-date increase. A closer look at ARKK reveals that only 10 out of its 37 holdings have posted gains this year, contributing to its underperformance.

Chevron (CVX, Financial) shares have enjoyed a consistent uptick, marking their seventh consecutive session of gains. The energy giant's stock rose by 0.57% on Friday, contributing to an 8% increase since the year's start, although it still trails behind the S&P 500's 9% rise over the same period. Chevron's profitability has earned it an A+ rating, but its growth prospects and valuation have raised concerns among analysts.

The U.S. stock market experienced significant gains on Friday following the latest nonfarm payrolls report, which suggested a cooling inflation and a robust U.S. economy. This positive momentum was evident across major indices, with the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500, and Dow Jones Industrial Average all closing higher. Notably, Netflix (NFLX, Financial) saw a substantial increase after an analyst upgrade, contributing to the day's bullish sentiment.

Exxon Mobil (XOM, Financial) also concluded the week on a high note, with its stock reaching a 52-week high on Friday. This marks the seventh consecutive day of gains for the oil and gas behemoth, reflecting a 5.7% increase over the last 12 months. The company's consistent performance in April and March has solidified its position in the market, despite mixed analyst ratings.

Google's (GOOG, GOOGL) CEO Sundar Pichai is reportedly taking a hands-on approach in integrating generative artificial intelligence into the company's products. This move comes as Google faces internal and external pressure to make decisive advancements in AI, amidst growing competition in the tech industry.

Enphase Energy (ENPH, Financial) faced a setback, dropping 6.2% after announcing the departure of its Executive VP and Chief Commercial Officer, David Ranhoff. The news, coupled with a downgrade from Citi, has cast a shadow over the company's near-term prospects, despite long-term optimism in the residential solar sector.

Tesla (TSLA, Financial) experienced volatility amid reports of canceling plans for its Model 2 vehicle, which was anticipated to be a mass-market offering. Despite the uncertainty, Tesla's focus on developing self-driving robotaxis continues to intrigue investors and analysts alike.

Palantir Technologies (PLTR, Financial) broke its six-day losing streak, closing 2.1% higher on Friday. The data analytics firm has outperformed the broader market significantly over the past year, thanks to its strong financials and strategic positioning.

Capri Holdings (CPRI, Financial) saw a decline amid speculation over the Federal Trade Commission's review of its proposed sale to Tapestry. The market is closely watching the outcome of this deal, which could have significant implications for the luxury fashion sector.

Marin Software (MRIN, Financial) announced a reverse stock split, aiming to consolidate its shares and potentially stabilize its stock price. This strategic move reflects the company's efforts to meet listing requirements and improve shareholder value.

Jersey Mike’s Subs is exploring a sale, with potential interest from Blackstone (BX, Financial) among other buyers. The sandwich chain's growth and market presence make it a valuable asset in the fast-food industry, attracting attention from major investors.

In the tech sector, RADCOM (RDCM, Financial) announced a CEO change, with Guy Shemesh stepping down and Hilik Itman stepping in as interim CEO. This leadership transition comes at a crucial time for the company as it navigates the competitive tech landscape.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD, Financial) maintained its quarterly dividend, signaling stability and confidence in its business model amidst the fluctuating energy market.

The FDA's approval of AstraZeneca's (AZN, Financial) Enhertu marks a significant milestone in cancer treatment, offering hope for patients with metastatic HER-2 positive solid tumors. This approval underscores the importance of innovative therapies in oncology.

Goldman Sachs analysts identified stocks that might underperform under a Republican administration, highlighting sectors sensitive to wage pressures and tariff risks. This analysis provides valuable insights for investors considering the potential impact of political changes on the market.

Skydance Media's interest in Paramount Global (PARA, Financial) suggests a strategic move to merge studio assets and create a significant presence in the entertainment industry. The proposed transaction highlights the ongoing consolidation and competition in the media sector.

Intel's (INTC, Financial) foundry segmentation event left analysts skeptical about the company's short-term prospects, despite long-term ambitions in the semiconductor industry. The event underscored the challenges Intel faces in regaining its competitive edge.

Citi Research analysts shared their top picks and outlooks for various sectors, including information technology, utilities, real estate, and industrials. These insights offer a comprehensive view of market trends and investment opportunities across different industries.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD) faced a slight decline this week, with mixed opinions on the impact of the upcoming halving event on its price. The cryptocurrency's performance remains a focal point for investors and analysts alike.

Bernstein upgraded Natera (NTRA, Financial) to outperform, citing gross margin expansion and valuation as key factors. This upgrade reflects optimism about Natera's prospects in the healthcare tools and diagnostics sector.

This week's dividend activity included increases from Phillips 66 (PSX, Financial) and Bank OZK (OZK, Financial), along with declarations from PNC Financial (PNC, Financial) and Citigroup (C, Financial). These announcements highlight the ongoing commitment of companies to return value to shareholders.

