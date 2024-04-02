Full Year 2023 Voltalia SA Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 02, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Sebastien Clerc - Voltalia SA - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee



Good morning to all of you who are present here and all of those who are on the video. Very happy to be with you again this morning to talk about our final annuals of 2023. Today, we will go through a series of subjects.



First, I'll start with the 2019 to 2023 strategic plan. Then Loan will present some of our strong strategic pillars with more information that what we provide usually to give you more granularity on our business model. Then Sylvine will continue with the financial results of 2023 and Yoni will continue with the financing strategy with more detailed information on cash and debt.



And finally, I'll conclude about the outlook for the short term -- a new short term outlook for 2024 and also more information on 2027.



So let me begin by mentioning that we have delivered on our 2023 ambitions. You already know it, regarding our capacity, which is now at 2.85 gigawatts, and it is also true for our normalised EBITDA, where we published this morning that we are at EUR271 million. So