Q4 2023 Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 03, 2024 / NTS GMT
Kerem Tezcan - Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS - Director - Investor Relations
Good afternoon. Welcome to Sabanci Holding's 2023 year-end earnings presentation. We have our CEO, Cenk Alper; and our CFO, Orhun Kostem with us.
I now would like to hand over to our CEO, Cenk bey, for initial comments. Before doing that, please refer to our disclaimer as it was a standard disclaimer that we have been using. Cenk bey?
Cenk Alper - Haci Omer Sabanci Holding AS - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Good morning, good afternoon. I would like to start my words by providing an update on our performance against our midterm guidance that covers 2021 to '25, which we have introduced back in November 2020. These targets were provided before the introduction of inflation accounting and, therefore, have now become obsolescence. They will be revised on a new basis. However, in the meantime, we will try to share with you where we are at the end of 2023 against the original plan.
I am happy to report that despite the worst number of substantial challenges and
