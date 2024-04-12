Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC, Financial), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of PEDMARK for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients, has reported a significant insider sell transaction. According to a recent SEC Filing, the company's Chief Executive Officer, Rosty Raykov, sold 88,583 shares of the company on April 5, 2024.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 157,867 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sells at the company, with a total of 15 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

On the date of the reported sell, shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc were trading at $10.82 each, placing the company's market cap at approximately $294.225 million.

The insider transaction history for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc suggests a pattern of insider sales that could be of interest to investors monitoring insider behaviors. However, it is important to consider these transactions in the broader context of the company's performance, market conditions, and individual circumstances of the insider.

