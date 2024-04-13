HP (HPQ)'s Market Valuation: A Comprehensive Analysis of Its Fair Value

Exploring HP Inc's Position in the Market with GuruFocus' Exclusive Valuation Metrics

Author's Avatar
Article's Main Image

HP Inc (HPQ, Financial) has recently seen a daily change of -1.79% in its stock price, and a 3-month gain or loss of -1.89%, with an Earnings Per Share (EPS) sitting at 3.42. Investors and analysts alike are keen to understand: is HP currently fairly valued? This article delves into HP's financials, market performance, and intrinsic value to provide a comprehensive valuation analysis. Keep reading for an in-depth exploration of HP's true market value.

Company Overview

HP Inc (HPQ, Financial), a titan in the PC and printing sectors, has honed its focus on these markets since its 2015 separation from Hewlett Packard Enterprise. With a strategy geared towards the commercial market, while still catering to consumer devices and printers, HP boasts a diverse and global customer base, with only a third of its sales originating from the US. The company's manufacturing is entirely outsourced, and it relies significantly on channel partners for sales and marketing. Now, let's juxtapose HP's stock price against the GF Value, an estimate of its fair value, to set the stage for a deeper evaluation of the company's worth.

1776402597830356992.png

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary metric that represents the intrinsic value of a stock, calculated through a unique methodology. It incorporates historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance and growth, and future business performance projections. The GF Value Line, depicted on our summary page, indicates the fair trading value of the stock. When a stock's price significantly exceeds the GF Value Line, it may be overvalued, potentially leading to poor future returns. Conversely, if the price is well below this line, the stock could be undervalued, suggesting higher future returns.

HP (HPQ, Financial) appears to be fairly valued according to GuruFocus' valuation method. With a current stock price of $29.11 and a market cap of $28.50 billion, the GF Value suggests that HP's long-term stock return may align closely with its business growth rate.

1776402577873858560.png

Link: These companies may deliver higher future returns at reduced risk.

Financial Strength Analysis

Investing in companies with robust financial strength is crucial to minimize the risk of permanent capital loss. Key indicators such as the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage provide insight into a company's financial health. HP's cash-to-debt ratio stands at 0.21, which is lower than 88.2% of its peers in the Hardware industry. With an overall financial strength rating of 5 out of 10, HP's financial condition is considered fair.

1776402615161221120.png

Profitability and Growth Prospects

A profitable company, especially one with consistent performance, is generally a safer investment. HP has maintained profitability for the last decade. The past year saw revenues of $53.10 billion and an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.42. Its operating margin of 8.09% ranks above 70.97% of competitors in the Hardware industry. HP's profitability score is a robust 8 out of 10.

Growth is a pivotal factor in valuation, often linked to long-term stock performance. HP's 3-year average annual revenue growth rate is 10.4%, surpassing 68.61% of its industry counterparts. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 13.2%, which is higher than 58.45% of similar companies.

Evaluating ROIC vs. WACC

Comparing Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) to the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) provides another perspective on a company's profitability. ROIC assesses the efficiency of cash flow generation relative to invested capital, while WACC represents the average rate expected to be paid to all security holders. If ROIC exceeds WACC, it indicates value creation for shareholders. HP's ROIC over the past 12 months was 16.17, notably higher than its WACC of 9.27.

1776402632534028288.png

Final Thoughts on HP's Valuation

In conclusion, HP Inc (HPQ, Financial) appears to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is fair, and its profitability is robust. Its growth outperforms 58.45% of companies in the Hardware industry. For a more detailed look at HP's financials, you can view its 30-Year Financials here.

To discover high-quality companies that may deliver above-average returns, check out the GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.