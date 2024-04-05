Q2 2024 Greenbrier Companies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 05, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Thank you. Gary. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to our second quarter of fiscal '24 conference call. Today I'm joined by Lorie Tekorius; Greenbrier's CEO and President; Brian Comstock, Executive Vice President and President of the Americas; and Adrian Downes, Senior Vice President and CFO. Following our update on Greenbrier's Q2 performance and an update on our outlook for the remainder of fiscal '24 we will open up the call for questions. In addition to the press release issued this morning, additional financial information and key metrics can be found in the slide presentation posted today on the IR