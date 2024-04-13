F5 Inc (FFIV, Financial), a company specializing in multi-cloud application services and security solutions for availability, performance, and security of network applications, servers, and storage systems, has reported an insider sell according to a recent SEC filing. On April 3, 2024, President, CEO & Director Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,450 shares of the company at an average price of $188.85 per share. The transaction resulted in a total value of $273,832.50.

Over the past year, Francois Locoh-Donou has sold a total of 23,253 shares of F5 Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider sells at the company, with a total of 33 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the date of the reported sell, F5 Inc (FFIV, Financial) shares were trading at $188.85, giving the company a market capitalization of $11.32 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 25.02, which is lower than the industry median of 26.83 and also below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's valuation, according to the GuruFocus Value, was at $176.92, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07. This indicates that F5 Inc was Fairly Valued based on its GF Value at the time of the transaction. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

