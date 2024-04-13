Georges Antoun, Chief Commercial Officer of First Solar Inc (FSLR, Financial), has sold 2,400 shares of the company on April 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $176 per share, resulting in a total value of $422,400.

First Solar Inc is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar systems which use its advanced module and system technology. The company's integrated power plant solutions deliver an economically attractive alternative to fossil-fuel electricity generation today. From raw material sourcing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s renewable energy systems protect and enhance the environment.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 25,542 shares of First Solar Inc and has not made any purchase of the stock. The recent sale by Georges Antoun is part of a trend observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys and 25 insider sells.

On the day of the sale, First Solar Inc's shares were trading at $176, giving the company a market capitalization of $18.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio stood at 22.56, which is lower than the industry median of 33.11 but higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.09, indicating that First Solar Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $161.81. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with an insight into the company's performance and valuation from the perspective of an individual with intimate knowledge of the company. However, investors should also consider broader market trends, the company's fundamentals, and other relevant data when making investment decisions.

