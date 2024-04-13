Markus Gloeckler, Chief Technology Officer of First Solar Inc (FSLR, Financial), has sold 1,937 shares of the company on April 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $175 per share, resulting in a total value of $339,475.

First Solar Inc is a leading global provider of comprehensive photovoltaic (PV) solar systems which use its advanced module and system technology. The company's integrated power plant solutions deliver an economically attractive alternative to fossil-fuel electricity generation today. From raw material sourcing through end-of-life module recycling, First Solar’s renewable energy systems protect and enhance the environment.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 3,550 shares of First Solar Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period, which saw 0 insider buys and 25 insider sells in total.

On the valuation front, First Solar Inc's shares were trading at $175 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market cap of $18.69 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 22.56, which is lower than the industry median of 33.11 but higher than the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a price of $175 and a GuruFocus Value of $161.81, First Solar Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.08, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued in relation to its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider's recent transaction may provide investors with an insight into the company's performance and insider sentiment, as transactions by top executives can often signal their outlook on the company's future prospects.

