Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer Karen Holcom has sold 7,745 shares of Acuity Brands Inc (AYI, Financial) on April 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $262.24 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $2,031,708.80.

Acuity Brands Inc is a leading industrial technology company that designs, manufactures, and brings to market products and services including lighting and building management solutions. With a wide array of offerings, Acuity Brands Inc aims to transform the way people live, work, and play by providing brilliant solutions that create value and exceed customer expectations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 7,745 shares and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a trend observed over the past year, where there has been a total of 1 insider buy and 3 insider sells for Acuity Brands Inc.

On the day of the insider's recent sell, Acuity Brands Inc shares were trading at $262.24, giving the company a market capitalization of $8.374 billion.

The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 22.73, slightly above the industry median of 22.645 and also above the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company. This indicates a higher valuation compared to both the industry and the company's own historical valuation metrics.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a share price of $262.24 and a GuruFocus Value of $201.36, Acuity Brands Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.3, suggesting that the stock is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

