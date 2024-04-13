Wayfair Inc (W) COO Thomas Netzer Sells 8,658 Shares

Thomas Netzer, the Chief Operating Officer of Wayfair Inc (W, Financial), has sold 8,658 shares of the company on April 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $63.71 per share, resulting in a total value of $551,493.18.

Wayfair Inc is an e-commerce company that sells furniture and home-goods. Its digital platform offers 14 million items from more than 11,000 global suppliers. The company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, and operates throughout North America and Europe.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 99,661 shares of Wayfair Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The latest sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions over the same period, which saw 0 insider buys and 53 insider sells in total for the company.

On the day of the sale, Wayfair Inc shares were trading at $63.71, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.612 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.07, indicating that Wayfair Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which factors in historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend for Wayfair Inc suggests a preference for selling shares over purchasing them among insiders over the past year. This could be indicative of insiders' views on the stock's valuation or their personal financial decisions.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insiders' confidence in the firm's future prospects. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activity.

