On April 4, 2024, Chief Commercial Officer Jon Blotner sold 6,221 shares of Wayfair Inc (W, Financial) according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a price of $63.74 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $396,473.54.

Wayfair Inc is an e-commerce company that sells furniture and home-goods. The company offers a selection of over 18 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares, and more. Wayfair is known for its extensive product selection and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 30,969 shares of Wayfair Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by Jon Blotner is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 53 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Wayfair Inc were trading at $63.74 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $7.612 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.07, indicating that Wayfair Inc is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders at Wayfair Inc.

The GF Value image provides a visual representation of the stock's current valuation in relation to its GuruFocus Value.

For more detailed information on insider transactions and stock performance, investors and analysts are encouraged to visit the SEC filings and explore the comprehensive data available on gurufocus.com.

