Wayfair Inc CFO and Chief Administrative Officer Kate Gulliver Sells 6,995 Shares

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Kate Gulliver, the CFO and Chief Administrative Officer of Wayfair Inc (W, Financial), sold 6,995 shares of the company on April 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.

Wayfair Inc is an e-commerce company that sells furniture and home-goods. Its digital platform offers 14 million items from more than 11,000 global suppliers. The Boston-based company was founded in 2002 and has grown to become one of the largest online destinations for the home.

The insider sold the shares at an average price of $63.79, resulting in a transaction amount of $446,120.05. Following this transaction, Kate Gulliver's stake in Wayfair Inc has decreased, reflecting a change in the insider's holdings.

Over the past year, Kate Gulliver has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 47,958 shares and purchasing none. This latest sale continues the trend observed over the past year, where insiders at Wayfair Inc have not made any purchases but have sold 53 times.

On the date of the reported sale, Wayfair Inc had a market capitalization of approximately $7.612 billion, with its shares trading at $63.79 each.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stood at 1.07, indicating that Wayfair Inc was Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $59.39. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

1776468073763729408.png

The insider trend for Wayfair Inc suggests a preference for selling over buying among the company's insiders, which could be indicative of their perspective on the company's current valuation and future prospects.

1776468088867418112.png

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. However, insider transactions are only one of many factors that should be considered when evaluating a company's financial health and investment potential.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.