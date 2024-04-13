Kate Gulliver, the CFO and Chief Administrative Officer of Wayfair Inc (W, Financial), sold 6,995 shares of the company on April 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing.

Wayfair Inc is an e-commerce company that sells furniture and home-goods. Its digital platform offers 14 million items from more than 11,000 global suppliers. The Boston-based company was founded in 2002 and has grown to become one of the largest online destinations for the home.

The insider sold the shares at an average price of $63.79, resulting in a transaction amount of $446,120.05. Following this transaction, Kate Gulliver's stake in Wayfair Inc has decreased, reflecting a change in the insider's holdings.

Over the past year, Kate Gulliver has engaged in multiple transactions, selling a total of 47,958 shares and purchasing none. This latest sale continues the trend observed over the past year, where insiders at Wayfair Inc have not made any purchases but have sold 53 times.

On the date of the reported sale, Wayfair Inc had a market capitalization of approximately $7.612 billion, with its shares trading at $63.79 each.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stood at 1.07, indicating that Wayfair Inc was Fairly Valued based on its GF Value of $59.39. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated considering historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business projections provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend for Wayfair Inc suggests a preference for selling over buying among the company's insiders, which could be indicative of their perspective on the company's current valuation and future prospects.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insider perspectives on the stock's value. However, insider transactions are only one of many factors that should be considered when evaluating a company's financial health and investment potential.

