Williams-Sonoma Inc CEO Marta Benson Sells Company Shares

Marta Benson, CEO of Pottery Barn Brands, a subsidiary of Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM, Financial), has sold 17,816 shares of the company on April 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $308.19 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $5,489,492.04. Williams-Sonoma Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of high-quality home products. The company operates through various brands including Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids, and others, offering distinctive furniture, home furnishings, and other home-related products. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 35,374 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. The market capitalization of Williams-Sonoma Inc stands at $19.84 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 21.25, which is above both the industry median of 18.18 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Williams-Sonoma Inc's stock is currently Significantly Overvalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.98, with a GF Value of $155.76, indicating that the stock is trading well above its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activity, the recent sale by CEO Marta Benson may be of interest as it reflects the insider's transactions in the company's stock. It is important to consider this information in the broader context of market conditions, the company's performance, and individual investment strategies.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.