Williams-Sonoma Inc CEO Marta Benson Sells Company Shares

11 minutes ago
Marta Benson, CEO of Pottery Barn Brands, a subsidiary of Williams-Sonoma Inc (WSM, Financial), has sold 17,816 shares of the company on April 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $308.19 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $5,489,492.04. Williams-Sonoma Inc is a multi-channel specialty retailer of high-quality home products. The company operates through various brands including Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids, and others, offering distinctive furniture, home furnishings, and other home-related products. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 35,374 shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider transaction history for the company shows a pattern of 12 insider sells and no insider buys over the same timeframe. 1776468157008080896.png The market capitalization of Williams-Sonoma Inc stands at $19.84 billion as of the date of the insider's recent sale. The stock's price-earnings ratio is 21.25, which is above both the industry median of 18.18 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. According to the GuruFocus Value chart, Williams-Sonoma Inc's stock is currently Significantly Overvalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.98, with a GF Value of $155.76, indicating that the stock is trading well above its intrinsic value as estimated by GuruFocus. 1776468175941169152.png The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activity, the recent sale by CEO Marta Benson may be of interest as it reflects the insider's transactions in the company's stock. It is important to consider this information in the broader context of market conditions, the company's performance, and individual investment strategies.

