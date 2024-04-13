Director Aditya Kohli Sells 18,000 Shares of HilleVax Inc (HLVX)

According to a recent SEC filing, Director Aditya Kohli of HilleVax Inc (HLVX, Financial) sold 18,000 shares of the company on April 5, 2024. The transaction was executed at an average price of $14.69 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $264,420.

HilleVax Inc (HLVX, Financial) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel vaccines. The company's lead product candidate is a vaccine intended to prevent disease caused by norovirus infection.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 86,866 shares of HilleVax Inc (HLVX, Financial) and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a series of transactions that have taken place over the last twelve months.

The insider transaction history for HilleVax Inc (HLVX, Financial) indicates a pattern of insider selling activity. There have been 13 insider sells and only 1 insider buy over the past year. This trend can be visualized in the following insider trend image.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of HilleVax Inc (HLVX, Financial) were trading at $14.69, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $722.153 million.

