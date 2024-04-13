Oxford Industries Inc (OXM, Financial), a global apparel company with an assorted portfolio of brands, including Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, and Southern Tide, has reported an insider sell transaction. The CEO of the Tommy Bahama division, Douglas Wood, sold 33,587 shares of the company on April 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 33,587 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The insider transaction history for Oxford Industries Inc reveals a pattern of insider sales, with 6 recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the day of the sale, shares of Oxford Industries Inc were trading at $104.95, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.649 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 28.68, which is above both the industry median of 19.1 and the historical median price-earnings ratio for the company.

According to the GuruFocus Value assessment, with a share price of $104.95 and a GF Value of $131.53, Oxford Industries Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.8, indicating that the stock is Modestly Undervalued. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity by insiders of Oxford Industries Inc, providing a visual representation of the transactions over the past year.

The GF Value image above offers insight into the current valuation of Oxford Industries Inc relative to its intrinsic value estimate according to GuruFocus.

Investors and analysts often monitor insider transactions as they can provide valuable insights into a company's prospects and the confidence level of its executives and directors. The recent sell by CEO Douglas Wood of the Tommy Bahama division may be of interest to current and potential shareholders of Oxford Industries Inc.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.