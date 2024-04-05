Release Date: April 05, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Greenbrier Companies Inc (GBX, Financial) delivered strong performance with operating efficiencies continuing to improve.

Generated over $860 million in revenue and earnings per share of $1.3 with a consolidated gross margin of 14%.

Received a balanced mix of orders across geographies, with market conditions for railcar leasing remaining positive.

Balance sheet remains healthy, allowing investment in the business while returning capital to shareholders through dividends.

Successfully launched innovative products like the ultra high strength gondola and a new 89 foot slab chilled flat car.

Negative Points

Lower Wilson volumes in maintenance services due to a milder winter, impacting performance.

The European economy is still lagging behind the US, with growth projections trimmed by the European Central Bank.

Border crossing issues impacted deliveries from suppliers or to customers during the quarter.

Maintenance services performance was impacted by lower volumes, resulting from an unusually mild winter.

The second quarter gross margins of 10.8% declined slightly from the first quarter.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide any additional color on how orders progressed through the quarter month-to-month?

A: (Brian Comstock - EVP & President, The Americas) Orders increased as the quarter progressed, particularly in North America. The third quarter has started strong as well, with a solid pipeline and robust visibility.

Q: On the ASP decline by 16% Q2 versus 1Q, is that a function of the international portion being higher this quarter than last quarter or is there anything else in there?

A: (Brian Comstock - EVP & President, The Americas) It's a mix of different factors, including the mix of international orders which has some impact on the average ASP. However, pricing in the industry remains disciplined.

Q: Is there a broad cyclical adjustment or specific customers pulling back that's affecting the maintenance business? When would you expect stabilization?

A: (Justin Roberts - VP, Corporate Finance & Treasurer) The maintenance business typically sees seasonality and cyclicality. The milder winter didn't drive the usual volumes, but this isn't seen as a major cyclical shift. Remedial actions are being taken to manage volumes and costs proactively.

Q: What is the ultimate margin range you'd expect to generate in manufacturing with a mid-cycle backdrop?

A: (Lorie Tekorius - CEO, President) With stability and visibility like the present, margins are expected to be at the upper end of the range provided. The company is working on improving throughput to enhance margins.

Q: Are you expecting manufacturing margins to stay at double digits for the second half? And what about maintenance margins?

A: (Lorie Tekorius - CEO, President) The company expects mid-teens margins on a consolidated basis and does not anticipate manufacturing margins going backwards or dropping into single digits.

Q: With the fleet levered to 77% of book value, do you expect incremental debt from here to primarily just fund additions to the lease fleet at that ratio plus or minus?

A: (Lorie Tekorius - CEO, President) Yes, the company is disciplined about what is put on the balance sheet and aims to leverage it appropriately, locking in interest rates and considering market conditions.

Q: What is the average term for recent lease renewals?

A: (Brian Comstock - EVP & President, The Americas) Most renewals are coming in at five to seven years on average, which is substantially longer than the fleet average term of 4.2 years.

Q: Do you anticipate putting out a lease renewal index similar to the LPI or the FLRD?

A: (Lorie Tekorius - CEO, President) The company has discussed this and is considering it, but nothing is unveiled as of now.

Q: Is lease fleet leverage the primary metric you're focused on going forward? Or is there a net debt to EBITDA target for the Company?

A: (Lorie Tekorius - CEO, President) The company is focused on lease fleet leverage and aims to pay down corporate recourse debt over time with the cash flow generated from the leasing business and other margins.

Q: Is the ASP decline just a mix issue in terms of what you're selling versus anything going on the industry?

A: (Justin Roberts - VP, Corporate Finance & Treasurer) It's a mix issue and the ability to escalate and deescalate raw input costs on the backlog. Core pricing that drives profitability is stable to up across various car types.

Q: Do you expect the back half of the year to be stronger from an operating cash flow perspective?

A: (Justin Roberts - VP, Corporate Finance & Treasurer) Yes, the company expects the back half of the year to generate stronger operating cash flow and free cash flow.