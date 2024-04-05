Byrna Technologies Inc (BYRN) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Soaring Revenue and Profitability Leap

Byrna Technologies reports a dramatic 98% revenue increase and a swing to net income in its first quarter of 2024, marking a period of robust growth.

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Summary
  • Net Revenue: $16.7 million in Q1 2024, up 98% from $8.4 million in Q1 2023.
  • Gross Profit: $9.6 million in Q1 2024, representing 58% of net revenue.
  • Operating Expenses: $9.8 million in Q1 2024, increased from $7.2 million in Q1 2023.
  • Net Income: $17,000 in Q1 2024, a significant improvement from a net loss of $2.2 million in Q1 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $1.2 million in Q1 2024, compared to negative $0.6 million in Q1 2023.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $24.2 million as of February 29th, 2024.
  • Inventory: $12.1 million as of February 29th, 2024, down from $13.9 million on November 30th, 2023.
  • Debt: No current or long-term debt.
  • Direct to Customer (DTC) Sales: $12.7 million in Q1 2024, driven by celebrity endorsement strategy.
  • Dealer Sales: Increased by 44.7% year-over-year.
  • International Law Enforcement Sales: Significant orders from Argentina and other countries.
  • Production Capacity: Target increased to 18,000 launchers per month.
  • Average Order Value (AOV): $348.63 for Q1 2024, up from $316.50 in the prior year period.
  • First-Time Customer Rate: 70% of total orders in Q1 2024, up from 56% in Q1 2023.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: April 05, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Net revenue for Q1 2024 was $16.7 million, up 98% from the $8.4 million reported in the first fiscal quarter of 2023.
  • Gross profit for Q1 2024 was $9.6 million or 58% of net revenue compared to $5.2 million for Q1 2023.
  • Net income for Q1 2024 was $17,000 compared to a net loss of approximately $2.2 million for Q1 2023.
  • Cash and cash equivalents on February 29th, 2024, totaled $24.2 million compared to $20.5 million on November 30th, 2023.
  • Byrna Technologies Inc has no current or long-term debt.

Negative Points

  • Operating expenses for Q1 2024 were $9.8 million compared to $7.2 million for Q1 2023, driven by an increase in marketing spend.
  • The company is concerned about outstripping current production capacity despite increasing capacity by 25%.
  • Sales are continuing to outpace production, as evidenced by current two-week shipping times posted on the website.
  • The company's CFO, David North, has announced his retirement, which introduces a period of transition.
  • The company is cautious about expanding into law enforcement unless it can be done profitably, indicating potential untapped market segments.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What are the expectations for gross margin in Q2 and as the year progresses?
A: (David North - CFO) The gross margin for Q1 2024 was 58%, which is an improvement from the full year 2023 average of 55%. The increase is due to higher sales volume, which better absorbs fixed costs, and a focus on direct-to-customer channels that have higher margins. The expectation is to maintain around this level for the remainder of the year.

Q: Can you discuss the plans for evolving production, and do you need to go to two shifts?
A: (Bryan Ganz - CEO) Currently, there is no need for two shifts. The company can produce 18,000 units a month on one shift by fully utilizing the second production line and hiring additional personnel. The factory is capable of producing between 36,000 and 40,000 units a year, so there is potential for significant growth.

Q: What are you seeing in ammunition sales?
A: (David North - CFO) Ammunition sales, combined with accessories, constituted 22.6% of Q1 sales, which is lower than the typical 25% due to a higher proportion of new customers.

Q: How many premium dealers and company-owned stores do you have now?
A: (Bryan Ganz - CEO) There are currently 20 premier dealers and one company-owned store in Las Vegas. Plans are underway to open three new company-owned stores in Boston, Houston, and Fort Wayne.

Q: Can you provide an update on the non-lethal 12-gauge program?
A: (Bryan Ganz - CEO) There has been no significant change since last quarter. The success of the 12-gauge program is expected to be largely driven by law enforcement, and the company is considering devoting more resources to this market.

Q: What is the sales breakdown between the LE and SD models on your website?
A: (Bryan Ganz - CEO) The breakdown is approximately 60% SD and 40% LE. The demand for the LE model has been higher than expected.

Q: Do you have a price for the new compact launcher, and when will it be available?
A: (Bryan Ganz - CEO) The price for the compact launcher has not been decided yet. It is a premium product and is in preproduction. It will not be available in 2024 but is expected to be released early in 2025.

Q: Will the compact launcher be available at the SHOT Show?
A: (Bryan Ganz - CEO) The compact launcher may potentially be ready for production prior to the SHOT Show, but it will not be released until there are more than 10,000 units on the shelf to ensure a smooth launch and to not undermine sales of the SD and LE during the holiday period.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.