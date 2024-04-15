Asian Equities Poised for Uptick, Eyeing Strong US Job Data and China's Market Reopening

Author's Avatar
39 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Following a robust jobs report from the US, indicating a thriving economy, Asian stock markets are expected to see gains, mirroring Wall Street's upward trajectory. This comes as China resumes trading after a brief holiday break.

Equity futures across Australia, Japan, and Hong Kong have shown positive movement, with US stock contracts also inching higher during early Asian trade. This follows substantial gains in the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 indexes, which both rose over 1% last Friday.

The surge in Treasury yields reflects a recalibration of expectations around Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, spurred by strong US payroll data. The data revealed a dip in the unemployment rate to 3.8%, robust wage growth, and an increase in workforce participation, all signaling a resilient labor market that continues to bolster the economy.

Market strategists suggest that the compelling employment figures support the notion of a reaccelerating US economy and further underscore the country's economic prowess. The growth rate remains above the Federal Reserve's benchmark for a non-inflationary pace, indicating sustained economic strength.

Attention in Asia is particularly focused on China's daily yuan reference rate as the markets reopen. Investors are keen on discerning any signs of intervention by Beijing to counter the currency's recent depreciation, which could indicate a shift towards more aggressive support or a tolerance for moderate weakening.

The upcoming US inflation data for March is also in the spotlight, potentially maintaining levels above the Federal Reserve's target. This coincides with the beginning of the corporate earnings season, with major banks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Citigroup Inc. set to release their quarterly results.

Amid anticipations of reduced Federal Reserve rate cuts, investors are cautiously adjusting their positions, as evidenced by the recent peak in the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX). This comes after the S&P 500 Index recorded its first weekly decline in three weeks.

Internationally, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to counteract expectations of policy easing in its upcoming decision. Similarly, the European Central Bank is likely to maintain its key rate, with market participants eyeing potential rate reductions in the coming months.

In the commodities market, oil prices have retreated after six consecutive sessions of gains, and gold has also seen a decrease following a surge to record highs last week.

Notable events this week include various global central bank decisions, key economic indicators, and corporate earnings announcements, promising a week full of potential market-moving developments.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.