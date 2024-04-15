Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA's Dividend Analysis

Understanding Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA's Dividend Strategy

What Does Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Do?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BBVA, Financial) is a multinational Spanish banking group with a diverse portfolio of financial services. Despite its Spanish origins, BBVA generates only around a quarter of its profits in Spain. It is expected that its market-leading Mexican bank will contribute about half of its earnings, while its Turkish bank will account for another 15%. The remainder of BBVA's earnings comes from its operations in South America. The company primarily focuses on retail and commercial banking, with corporate and investment banking playing a smaller role. BBVA also offers insurance and investment products through its extensive banking networks.

A Glimpse at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA's Dividend History

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA has demonstrated a strong commitment to shareholder returns by maintaining a consistent dividend payment record since 1989. The dividends are distributed bi-annually, reflecting the company's stable financial position and ability to generate consistent cash flows. This enduring dividend payment track record underscores BBVA's reliability as an income-generating investment.

Breaking Down Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA's Dividend Yield and Growth

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA currently boasts a trailing dividend yield of 2.87% and a forward dividend yield of 6.47%. These figures suggest an anticipated increase in dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, the company's annual dividend growth rate was a robust 43.20%, which dipped slightly to 11.80% over a five-year span. However, looking at the past decade, the annual dividends per share growth rate stands at -3.60%. Today, the 5-year yield on cost for BBVA stock is approximately 5.01%, indicating the potential for future income growth for investors.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

The sustainability of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA's dividend is closely tied to its payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio is a key indicator of how much of the company's earnings are returned to shareholders as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a larger portion of its earnings, which can be used for future growth or to buffer against economic downturns. Evaluating this ratio provides investors with insights into the company's long-term dividend sustainability and its ability to continue rewarding shareholders.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA's growth rank of 5 out of 10 indicates a fair growth outlook for the company. The revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, points to a strong revenue model. BBVA's revenue has increased by an average of 18.80% per year, outperforming approximately 85.46% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate further highlights its ability to increase earnings, which is essential for maintaining dividends over time. With an average annual increase of 45.10%, BBVA outperforms approximately 87.97% of global competitors. Lastly, BBVA's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 16.50% surpasses approximately 77.6% of its global peers.

Conclusion: Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA's Dividend Prospects

For value investors seeking income, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA presents a compelling case with its consistent dividend payments, solid dividend growth rate, and prudent payout ratio. The company's robust profitability and favorable growth metrics further solidify its position as a sustainable dividend payer. Investors looking for high-dividend yield stocks can leverage the High Dividend Yield Screener available on GuruFocus to discover similar investment opportunities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.