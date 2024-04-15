Gap Inc's Dividend Analysis

Understanding Gap Inc's Dividend Dynamics

Gap Inc (GPS, Financial) recently announced a dividend of $0.15 per share, payable on 2024-05-01, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-09. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Gap Inc's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Gap Inc Do?

Gap retails apparel, accessories, and personal-care products under the Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Old Navy generates more than half of Gap's sales. The firm also operates e-commerce sites, outlet stores, and specialty stores under various Gap names. Gap operates approximately 2,600 stores in North America, Europe, and Asia and franchises more than 900 stores in Asia, Europe, Latin America, and other regions. Gap was founded in 1969 and is based in San Francisco.

A Glimpse at Gap Inc's Dividend History

Gap Inc has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 1985. Dividends are currently distributed on a quarterly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Gap Inc's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Gap Inc currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 2.47% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 2.47%, suggesting an expectation of the same dividend payments over the next 12 months. Over the past three years, Gap Inc's annual dividend growth rate was -14.80%. Based on Gap Inc's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Gap Inc stock as of today is approximately 2.47%.

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2024-01-31, Gap Inc's dividend payout ratio is 0.44. Gap Inc's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Gap Inc's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2024-01-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported net profit in 8 years out of the past 10 years.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Gap Inc's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Gap Inc's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Gap Inc's revenue has increased by approximately -0.60% per year on average, a rate that underperforms approximately 66.09% of global competitors.

Concluding Insights on Gap Inc's Dividend Profile

Gap Inc's dividend payments, despite a negative growth rate over the past three years, appear to be supported by a reasonable payout ratio and solid profitability. The company's growth metrics, while not leading the industry, still show a good trajectory. As Gap Inc navigates the retail landscape, these financial indicators will be crucial for investors who prioritize dividend income. The question remains whether Gap Inc can adjust its growth strategies to enhance its revenue model and possibly improve its dividend growth rate in the future. For investors seeking dividend income, the stability of Gap Inc's payments may be appealing, but the negative growth rate warrants careful consideration of future prospects. GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

