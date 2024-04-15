Wells Fargo has adjusted its year-end prediction for the S&P 500 index (GSPC) upwards to 5,535, marking the highest forecast among Wall Street firms. This optimistic revision is attributed to the burgeoning excitement around artificial intelligence (AI) and the prospect of reduced borrowing costs.

This year, the index has seen a 9% increase, largely fueled by anticipation of interest rate reductions and the surge in interest surrounding the AI sector.

Wells Fargo's analysis suggests that the AI sector's robust growth trajectory, along with a focus on the S&P 500's major constituents, is steering investor focus away from traditional valuation metrics towards more forward-looking growth and discounting approaches.

Notably, the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks - Apple (AAPL, Financial), Amazon.com (AMZN, Financial), Alphabet (GOOGL, Financial), Meta Platforms (META, Financial), Microsoft (MSFT, Financial), Nvidia (NVDA, Financial), and Tesla (TSLA, Financial) - which are significant contributors to the index, are reaping the benefits of the AI wave.

Despite the Federal Reserve maintaining its stance on three rate cuts last month, which initially fueled a rally in U.S. stocks, recent hawkish statements from policymakers coupled with strong economic indicators have slightly dampened this momentum.

Furthermore, Wells Fargo has revised its earnings per share estimate for the S&P 500 from $235 to $242 for the current year.

The firm maintains a positive outlook on equities, anticipating potential gains, albeit with an expectation of increased volatility in the first half of 2024. Wells Fargo also suggests a possible "melt-up" in the latter half of the year, driven by favorable political developments and a multi-year easing cycle conducive to risk-taking.

This updated forecast suggests a near-6.4% increase from the index's recent close, a significant jump from its previous year-end target of 4,625. Other financial institutions like HSBC and BofA Global Research have set their sights on a 5,400 endpoint for 2024, with Oppenheimer slightly higher at 5,500.