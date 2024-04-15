On April 5, 2024, President & CEO Nieuwenhuyse Van of Contango Ore Inc (CTGO, Financial) sold 5,401 shares of the company, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $20.1 per share, resulting in a total value of $108,560.1.

Contango Ore Inc is a company that engages in the exploration of gold, copper, silver, and associated minerals. The company primarily operates in the United States, focusing on resource development in Alaska.

Over the past year, Nieuwenhuyse Van has sold a total of 20,389 shares of Contango Ore Inc and has not made any share purchases. This latest transaction continues a pattern of insider sales for the company, with a total of 15 insider sells and no insider buys occurring over the past year.

The insider transaction history suggests a trend of insider sales for Contango Ore Inc, which may be of interest to investors and analysts monitoring insider behaviors.

Following the sale, shares of Contango Ore Inc were trading at $20.1, giving the company a market capitalization of $192.346 million.

Investors often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the company's performance and insiders' perspectives on the stock's value. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activities.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.