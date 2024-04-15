Bill Wilson, CEO of Townsquare Media Inc (TSQ, Financial), has sold a total of 391,420 shares of the company on April 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $12.36 per share, resulting in a total value of approximately $4,837,151.20.

Townsquare Media Inc is a media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company that primarily owns and operates radio stations, digital properties, and live events in small and mid-sized markets across the United States. The company's assets include radio stations, premium digital properties, and live events, which they leverage to provide integrated solutions for advertisers and audiences.

Over the past year, the insider, Bill Wilson, has sold 391,420 shares of Townsquare Media Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock.

The insider transaction history for Townsquare Media Inc shows a pattern of 25 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Townsquare Media Inc were trading at $12.36, giving the company a market cap of $199.12 million.

With the stock price at $12.36 and a GuruFocus Value of $11.39, Townsquare Media Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.09, indicating that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.