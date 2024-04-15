PC Market Witnesses Growth in Q1, Reversing Two-Year Decline

The global personal computer (PC) industry has seen a resurgence in the first quarter, marking the end of a two-year slump, as reported by International Data Corporation (IDC). This revival is attributed to a 1.5% increase in PC shipments, totaling 59.8 million units, a return to the demand levels before the pandemic influenced by a new cycle of PC replacements following the initial COVID-19 purchase surge.

This rejuvenation in the PC market is partly due to the introduction of AI-capable PCs, which are anticipated to drive demand further, counteracting the previous downturn in orders post the pandemic-induced buying wave. Additionally, the economic environment, characterized by elevated interest rates and persistent inflation, had previously led to a postponement in system upgrades by both businesses and consumers.

IDC highlights that the first quarter's growth was significantly influenced by favorable year-over-year comparisons. Moreover, the gradual alleviation of inflation is contributing to a revival in PC demand across the Americas and Europe. However, the decline in desktop PC consumption in China, the world's largest market for these devices, continues to impact global sales, with a noticeable shift towards laptops, particularly in the Chinese market.

Despite the challenges in China, the outlook for the PC market remains optimistic. IDC's research manager, Jitesh Ubrani, predicts a sustained recovery into 2024, spurred by the launch of new AI-enhanced PCs and the commencement of replacement cycles for PCs acquired during the pandemic. This sentiment is echoed by Canalys, which forecasts growth in the U.S. PC market by 7% and 10% in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Leading the market in terms of share is China's Lenovo Group, capturing 23%, closely followed by HP Inc and Dell Technologies with approximately 20% and 15.5% market shares, respectively. Apple also reported a significant 14.6% increase in shipments, securing an 8.1% share of the market.