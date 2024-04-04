Director Spencer Lake Sells 5,000 Shares of Ncino Inc (NCNO)

Director Spencer Lake has sold 5,000 shares of Ncino Inc (NCNO, Financial) on April 4, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 15,000 shares of Ncino Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. Ncino Inc is a software company that provides cloud-based banking solutions to financial institutions. Their platform enhances operational efficiency, compliance transparency, and regulatory adherence while improving the customer experience. The insider transaction history for Ncino Inc indicates a pattern of insider sales, with 52 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Ncino Inc were trading at $35.3, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.961 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 0.77, with a GuruFocus Value of $45.60, suggesting that Ncino Inc is modestly undervalued. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

