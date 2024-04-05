MicroStrategy Inc Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor Sells 4,312 Shares

Author's Avatar
16 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Executive Chairman and 10% Owner Michael Saylor has sold 4,312 shares of MicroStrategy Inc (MSTR, Financial) on April 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $1,577.54 per share, impacting the insider's holding by -0.42%. MicroStrategy Inc is a provider of enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. The company's offerings include MicroStrategy Analytics, MicroStrategy Mobile, and Usher. MicroStrategy Analytics allows organizations to analyze vast amounts of data and distribute actionable business insight throughout an enterprise. Its MicroStrategy Mobile app enables organizations to rapidly build rich, mobile applications to deliver analytics combined with transactions, multimedia, and custom workflows to mobile devices. Usher is a digital credential and identity intelligence product. Over the past year, Michael Saylor has sold a total of 295,000 shares of MicroStrategy Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale represents a continuation of a pattern of selling activity over the past year. 1777456521119166464.png The insider transaction history for MicroStrategy Inc shows a trend of insider selling, with 0 insider buys and 123 insider sells over the past year. Shares of MicroStrategy Inc were trading at $1,577.54 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $25.672 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 53.69, which is higher than the industry median of 26.75 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $248.37, MicroStrategy Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 6.35, indicating that the stock is Significantly Overvalued based on its GF Value. 1777456585757585408.png The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.