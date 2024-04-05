JFrog Ltd (FROG, Financial), a company specializing in software development tools, including software update management, has seen a recent insider sell according to a SEC Filing. On April 5, 2024, Chief Revenue Officer Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of the company. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 123,651 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a trend of insider selling at JFrog Ltd, with a total of 88 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. On the day of the sale, shares of JFrog Ltd were trading at $42.6, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.573 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.2, indicating that JFrog Ltd is modestly overvalued according to the GF Value metric. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's historical returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.