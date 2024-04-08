Director Jonathan Klein Sells Shares of Squarespace Inc (SQSP)

Director Jonathan Klein has sold 2,753 shares of Squarespace Inc (SQSP, Financial) on April 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $37.51 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $103,271.03.

Squarespace Inc is a company that specializes in providing software as a service for website building and hosting. Its customers use pre-built website templates and drag-and-drop elements to create and maintain web presence.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 52,753 shares of Squarespace Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 43 insider sells for the company.

On the valuation front, Squarespace Inc's shares were trading at $37.51 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $5.095 billion. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.38, indicating that the stock is significantly overvalued when compared to the GuruFocus Value of $27.26.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated based on historical trading multiples, an adjustment factor for past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.