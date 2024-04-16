Market Watch: Key Inflation Data Awaits, Investor Caution Persists

Author's Avatar
11 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On Tuesday, U.S. stock index futures showed little movement as investors held back from making significant investments, awaiting a pivotal inflation report later this week. This report is anticipated to play a crucial role in shaping the Federal Reserve's decisions on interest rate adjustments within the year.

The performance of the major indexes on Monday was relatively unchanged, with a rise in Treasury yields, spurred by a robust employment report from the previous week, tempering any potential advances.

Attention is centered on the upcoming U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) figures for March, set to be released on Wednesday. Projections suggest an uptick in headline inflation to 3.4% on an annual basis, up from February's 3.2%.

The core inflation rate, which strips out the more volatile elements such as food and energy, is forecasted to marginally decrease to 3.7% year-on-year from February's 3.8%.

With the U.S. economy showing signs of strength, investor expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts have been moderated. The anticipation for a cumulative easing of approximately 60 basis points this year marks the most conservative outlook since October, a stark contrast to the 150 basis points anticipated at the beginning of the year, as per LSEG data.

Market participants now assign a nearly 51% probability to a minimum 25 basis point reduction in rates by June, a decrease from last week's 64%, based on the CME's FedWatch Tool.

Upcoming minutes from the Fed's March assembly, which maintained the forecast of three rate cuts this year, are eagerly awaited later this week. These minutes are expected to offer further insight into the central bank's stance on monetary easing.

In related news, Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee highlighted the challenge of sustaining the current interest rate levels without impairing the economy, though he refrained from directly addressing the Fed's future policy direction.

Investor focus is also shifting towards the first-quarter earnings season, particularly on reports from banking leaders such as JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, and Wells Fargo, expected later this week.

Early trading saw Dow e-minis drop slightly by 10 points, or 0.03%, while S&P 500 e-minis gained 2.75 points, or 0.05%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis saw an increase of 21.25 points, or 0.12%.

In the cryptocurrency sector, stocks related to blockchain and digital currencies experienced a downturn in premarket activities, following a decline in bitcoin prices. Notably, Coinbase Global, Marathon Digital, and MicroStrategy each saw a decrease of over 1%.

Disclosures

I/We may personally own shares in some of the companies mentioned above. However, those positions are not material to either the company or to my/our portfolios.
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.