Brady Corp Director Elizabeth Bruno Sells Company Shares

Director Elizabeth Bruno has sold 2,415 shares of Brady Corp (BRC, Financial) on April 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 39,167 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. Brady Corp is a manufacturer of solutions that identify and protect people, products, and places. The company's products include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems, and software, and are used in various industries for compliance with safety regulations, brand protection, and asset tracking. The insider transaction history for Brady Corp shows a trend of more insider selling than buying over the past year, with 0 insider buys and 8 insider sells. On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Brady Corp were trading at $60.01, giving the company a market cap of $2.89 billion. The price-earnings ratio of 15.62 is lower than both the industry median of 17.705 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. With the current share price and a GuruFocus Value of $56.28, Brady Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.07, indicating that the stock is Fairly Valued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

