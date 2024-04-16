Cimpress PLC (CMPR, Financial), a global leader in mass customization, has reported an insider transaction involving Florian Baumgartner, the Executive Vice President and CEO of Vista, a subsidiary of Cimpress. According to a recent SEC Filing, the insider sold 4,433 shares of the company on April 8, 2024. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 21,482 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This latest transaction continues a trend observed within the company, where there have been no insider buys but 14 insider sells over the same timeframe. On the day of the sale, shares of Cimpress PLC were trading at $97.88, valuing the company at a market cap of $2.590 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 63.15, which is above both the industry median of 19.68 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio. The stock's valuation, when compared to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) of $70.61, indicates a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.39. This suggests that Cimpress PLC is significantly overvalued based on its GF Value. The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts. For investors monitoring insider activity, the recent sell by Florian Baumgartner may be of interest as it reflects ongoing insider sentiment towards the company's stock.

