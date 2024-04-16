William Simon, a director of Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI, Financial), has sold 1,219 shares of the company on April 8, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. This transaction has been part of a series of insider sales over the past year, with the insider having sold a total of 1,219 shares and having made no purchases of the stock during this period.

Darden Restaurants Inc is a full-service restaurant company, owning and operating a variety of restaurant brands including Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's. The company is known for its commitment to providing quality dining experiences and has a significant presence in the restaurant industry.

The insider transaction history for Darden Restaurants Inc shows a trend of insider sales, with 20 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Darden Restaurants Inc were trading at $158.21, giving the company a market capitalization of $18.80 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the stock stands at 18.47, which is below both the industry median of 23.22 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.91, with a GF Value of $174.77, indicating that Darden Restaurants Inc is considered Modestly Undervalued according to GuruFocus's intrinsic value estimate.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

